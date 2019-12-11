 Seplat wins new awards

Seplat Petroleum Development Company has recently won the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria’s (PETAN) 2019 Local Content Operator Award, the Frontier Energy Independent Player in Africa (Leopard) Award and the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) Most Profitable Company in Oil/Gas on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Award for the year.

The PETAN award was presented to the Company at the PETAN Oil Industry Achievement Award dinner held in Lagos. The Award Ceremony had in attendance leading Nigerian oil services companies, international oil companies (IOCs) and their senior executives, policy makers in government and top political leaders, the media, amongst others.

The Operations Director, Seplat Petroleum, Mr. Effiong Okon, who received the award on behalf of the Company, commended the organisers for the recognition and pledged the Company’s strict adherence to global best practices and effective stakeholder engagement.

Also, at the Geological Society in London, Frontier Energy presented Seplat with the “Leopard” Award as the Independent Player in Africa of the Year, which is part of the Big Five Board Awards 2019 ceremony. As part of the rationale for the award, Frontier Energy noted that 2019 has been a year demonstrating the strength of the company, led by top-class CEO, Mr. Austin Avuru.

Frontier Energy noted that in a climate of fluctuating prices, Seplat has been able to improve the quality of its balance sheet, make new acquisitions and the ongoing development of the Assa North and Ohaji South (ANOH) gas field is a highlight. Other finalists included Eland Oil & Gas, Lekoil, Far Limited, Chariot Oil & Gas and Africa Energy Corporation. Awarded since 1997 and with over 100 recipients to date, the Big Five Board Awards honour excellence in Africa’s oil and gas game.

In the same vein, the CAMCAN Nigerian Capital Market Performance Awards was aimed at recognising companies that recorded significant feats on the platform of the Nigerian stock Exchange for 2018.

Seplat Petroleum recently emerged the overall winner of the 2019 Pearl Awards, clinching four awards, which is designed to celebrate excellence and its leadership in the Nigerian capital market.

The company also won the Best Indigenous Exhibitor Award at the just concluded 37th Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE)’s Annual International Conference and Exhibition held in Lagos.