Senator Natasha Akpoti- Uduaghan: changing the landscape of constituency

When Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended from the Nigerian Senate for six months on the 6th March , 2025, her traducers and adversaries thought that the strong bond between her and her constituents would be broken, but now, the reverse is the case as the relationship between her and her constituents has grown stronger.

A born philanthropist who took after her late father, Doctor Akpoti of blessed memory whose blood flows with the love of humanity and full of empathy for the suffering masses.

Before her ascendancy to the position of a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing the good people of Kogi Central, the welfare of her people, especially the downtrodden had always been a concern to her and she’s been caring for them freely and willingly from her hard earned money without stress.

When she eventually became a Senator against all odds, she continued the philanthropic work and even increased the scope of her work to social services delivery to her constituency by providing reticulated boreholes to various communities, roads construction, solar street lights, establishment of new schools as well as renovating some existing ones to high standards, and establishment of well equipped hospital. She even went as far as upgrading some schools to international standards, scholarships to students, securing Federal government jobs for graduates. This is just to mention but a few, because they are too numerous to mention here.

All this achievement attracts envy and enmity from some quarters who see her as becoming a strong force to reckon with, for doing what no other person in her position has ever done. In fact, they perceived her as exposing them to the public, what they have been hiding from the suffering masses of this country. Meaning, the poor should not breathe.

Even while on suspension, Natasha’s closeness to the grassroots waxes stronger and without payment of her salaries, constituency allowance and other allowances whatsoever, she’s still carrying out her responsibility by helping the poor, meeting the needs of her constituency in various ways.

Recently, she commenced the construction of smart market at Ihima in Okehi LGA and another one at Okuhuaanatahu in Okene LGA, with facilities like, solar lights, boreholes, toilets parking space, etc, which will bring development to the communities in no small measure , as the market would now have a modern market structure that would beautify the areas.

In fact, Senator Natasha’s acceptance by her constituents and her popularity in the Nigerian politics today,is not just something that anybody can change or take away from her, because she earned it through good will and genuine love for her people.

To be like Senator Natasha, every politician should learn to do good to his/her people who voted them there so as to earned their love and true followership.

In fact Senator Natasha has proved that there are still good people in Nigeria that when entrusted with political offices would still deliver the dividends of democracy to his/her people, but not common.

I conclude here by saying that instead of envy and trying to pull her down by every means possible, those fighting her because of her popularity should learn from her and follow her footsteps, by so doing, they would become a positive force to reckon with, in Nigeria’s political space.

Whatever you sow, is what you reap!