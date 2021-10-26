Senate condemns Health Ministry’s plans to Borrow N82bn for mosquito nets

The Nigerian Senate has kicked against move by the Federal Ministry of Health to borrow $200 million (about N82bn at the official exchange rate of N410/$) under the malaria programme to buy mosquito nets in the 2022 budget.

Senator Gershom Bassey, a member of the Senate Committee on Health, on Tuesday opposed the move by the Ministry during the 2022 budget defence of the Federal Ministry of Health.

Bassey told the Permanent Secretary, Mahmuda Mamman that the proposal with respect to borrowing $200 million to purchase mosquito nets was outrageous considering the amount involved.

The Committee’s condemnation was in response to the Permanent Secretary’s earlier submission of the intention to borrow the said amount for the purchase of mosquito nets.

The panel further demanded the total needs of the agency to ascertain if there was a need for borrowing.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib had said the $200 million was for importation and local production of mosquito nets.

