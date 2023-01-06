SEC commits to promoting investment in digital assets

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said that it will promote investment in digital assets with investor protection at the core of their operations.

According to the Director General of SEC, Lamido Yuguda, the commission would also explore blockchain technology to advance virtual and traditional investment products.

He assured that the commission remains committed to its mandate of investor protection noting that the “commission is in the business of protecting investors, not in the business of speculation”.

According to him, the commission will continue to create awareness, imparting knowledge and engendering public participation on issues relating to fintech, sustainable finance, financial inclusion and non-interest finance.