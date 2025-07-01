Connect with us

Scholarship for Caribbean students to takeoff next year – Tinubu

Published

4 hours ago

on

Scholarship for Caribbean students to takeoff next year – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that a scholarship programme for students from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States to study in Nigerian universities will begin in the next academic year.

This was made known in a press statement signed by Tinubu’s Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Saint Lucian Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre in Gros Islet on Monday, Tinubu stated that the initiative, already underway, is part of broader moves to strengthen people-to-people ties and boost cooperation in education, trade, and development between Nigeria and the OECS.

A joint implementation committee comprising representatives from Nigeria and OECS member states has been inaugurated to finalise modalities and ensure the timely rollout of the scholarship scheme.

He said, “I believe we can take advantage of our presence here to get from the fruit that is lower to us and then reach the opportunity we have right here.

“The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States is very close to us in Africa, and I thank them for the opportunity to address the joint session of Parliament and actualise our dreams of getting closer to facilitate business and education opportunities, capacity building, and look at other areas of agriculture and food security.

“We can easily do that by having a working commission. And we don’t have to look farther away. The organisation itself has indicated several actions. We are moving forward from there. We won’t drop the ball.”

