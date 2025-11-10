Connect with us

Business

SAIPEC 2026 programme unveiled ahead of 10th anniversary edition
Advertisement

Business

Against odds: Nigerians lament hard times amidst govt claim of improved economy 

Business

Nigerian banks scramble as recapitalisation deadline looms, experts warn

Business

Tony Elumelu leads Pan-African drive for entrepreneurship, infrastructure, and inclusive prosperity

Business

FEDA backs Spiro with $75m to boost Africa’s electric mobility

Business

FG to launch $75m startup fund, expand $617m iDICE programme in 2026

Business

Dangote Refinery cuts petrol price to N828/litre amid efforts to ease fuel costs

Business

Sky in £1.6bn talks to acquire ITV’s TV and streaming unit

Business

AEDC defends layoff, says restructuring needed for better service

Business

Lagride introduces low-cost Omni service to modernise group transport in Lagos

Business

SAIPEC 2026 programme unveiled ahead of 10th anniversary edition

Published

1 hour ago

on

SAIPEC 2026 programme unveiled ahead of 10th anniversary edition

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has released the official programme for the 10th edition of the Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC), scheduled to hold from 10–12 February 2026 at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos.

The anniversary edition will be hosted in partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), NNPC Limited, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), AOS Orwell, and more than 30 national oil companies and regulators from across Sub-Saharan Africa.

SAIPEC has grown significantly since its launch in 2017 as the West Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (WAIPEC), increasing from 148 delegates and two national oil companies (NOCs) in attendance to over 1,400 delegates and 23 NOCs in 2025. Exhibition participation has also expanded from 35 companies in its inaugural year to more than 150 expected in 2026.

“From a regional platform to a continental force, SAIPEC has evolved into Africa’s leading meeting place for oil, gas, and energy dialogue,” said PETAN/SAIPEC Conference Chairman, Mr. Ibe Chubby Ibe. He said the 10th anniversary would celebrate the event’s impact while shaping the continent’s next decade of industry collaboration and investment.

Programme highlights

The opening day will feature keynote addresses from senior government and industry leaders, alongside a regulatory panel exploring reforms to attract investment in upstream and midstream development. Country spotlight sessions will showcase project pipelines in Nigeria, Angola, Ghana, Namibia, Senegal, and Mozambique.

Day two will focus on Africa’s gas resources as a driver of industrialisation, examining domestic supply infrastructure, LNG export strategy, and cross-border partnerships. The programme will also feature local content implementation sessions, followed by a 10th anniversary gala and awards night.

The final day will highlight workforce development, diversity, and youth participation, culminating in the SPE Futures Forum and a presentation of key outcomes and policy recommendations.

New additions

Advertisement

SAIPEC 2026 will introduce in-country roundtables, a Local Content Pitching Session, and an expanded technical conference. The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board will also host an AfCFTA Energy Summit on 9 February as a pre-event session.

Organisers say the conference will again serve as a major platform for investment deals, capacity building, and technology exchange across Africa’s energy value chain.

The full programme is available at www.saipec-event.com.

 

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (147) #UBA (179) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (400) Alex Otti (613) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (342) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (998) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (187) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (132) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (172) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (302) Olusegun Obasanjo (135) Osun State (143) PDP (180) Peter Obi (673) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement