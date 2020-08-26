The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has called on stakeholders in the oil and gas sector to work together to ensure the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

Mr Nicholas Odinuwe, President of the association made the call at the ongoing Virtual Nigeria Energy Industry Transformation Summit (NEITS), on Wednesday.

The summit with the theme “Changing global energy landscape: Strategies for Industry sustainability’’ was organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE).

Odinuwe said that for the industry to reposition for sustainability, the stakeholder must ensure full implementation of the legal framework for the sector.

“I commend the organisers of this programme; the choice of the topic is apt but for the sector to reposition for sustainability, it is the responsibility of all stakeholders. We must ensure that the legal framework for the industry is passed now and not in the next twenty years.

“We must put pressure to ensure the passage of the PIB for our industry to reposition for greater development because the non-passage of the bill over the years has hindered required development in the industry,’’ he said.

He further said that the industry was recently faced with various challenges occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic, adding that adequate commitment was required to move it forward.

“COVID-19 has negatively impacted the country and the sector at large, closure of activities and low energy demand have necessitated that we put all hands on deck to be able to come out positively.

“It is time for all of us to be pragmatic and ensure cost reduction through aggressive use of local contractors,’’ he said.

According to him, local contractors have contributed to the growth of the sector.

He noted that SPE and PETAN must advocate for the use of local contractors for the growth of the sector.

He called for the promotion of local production of petroleum products, adding that it was not good for Nigeria as the sixth largest oil-producing country in the world to depend on the importation of the products.

In his remarks, the SPE Chairman, Mr Joe Nwakwe, said that choice of the topic was to discuss the issues that would help drive the growth of the sector.

Nwakwe expressed the hope that the panellists would proffer solutions to some of the challenges facing the sector.

Also, Mr Alex Tarka, National Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) President, noted that the topic of the summit was significant to the growth of the sector and called on stakeholders to support SPE to move the sector forward. (NAN)