BY EMEKA EJERE

The Rivers State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has urged the Rivers State Police Command to take immediate action to secure the release of a journalist who was abducted in Port Harcourt on Tuesday night.

The victim, Chidiebere Onyia, who is also a nursing mother, is a reporter with the Nigerian Television Authority NTA at the Port Harcourt zonal office.

Mrs Onyia was abducted at gunpoint along the railway line, Woji in the Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State on her way home after the close of work at about 8:00 pm.

The Rivers State Council of the NUJ in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Stanley Job Stanley and Secretary, Ike Wigodo, on Wednesday condemned the incident, describing it as inhumane and heinous, especially against a journalist and a nursing mother.

The group also asked the police and other security agencies to put a stop to further attacks on journalists as the abduction of Mrs. Chidiebere Onyia is coming less than one month after unknown gunmen attempted to attack the South-South regional Business Manager of Silverbird Television and Head of News, Rhythm FM Port Harcourt, Segun Owolabi.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command says it has intensified effort to secure the release of the journalist.

Spokesman of the Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni told Channels Television that the vehicle belonging to the journalist has been recovered by the command.

He assured that the Police is committed to protecting everyone living or doing business in Rivers State.