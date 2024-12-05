Remodeled Ariaria International market, Aba  ready for  business

The remodeled 4,800 capacity new shops in the A-Line lock-up shops at the Ariaria International Market Aba, Abia state, are now really for occupation by prospective traders.

The number of shops were increased from the original 3,800 shops to the present 4,800 modern shops by the present state government so as to make room for more and modern accommodation, facilities and amenities in the market.

According to allottees, between 80 to 85 percent of previous shop owners in the market have taken possession of their shops.

The Traders, under the aegis of the Ariaria Allottees Traders Association, in their Communiqué presented to newsmen at the end of their meeting held at the A-line Section of the Ariria International Market, recently, explained that the criteria for obtaining a shop include purchasing of an Expression of Interest Form for N20,000.

This is followed with a payment of N5 million for existing traders and N6 million for new traders.

Moreover, they refuted allegations by those they described as “some mischievous” groups, that some traders were being denied allocations in the market.

They dismissed the claims as false and misleading and capable of heating up the polity in the market, which has been peaceful.

The Association made it clear that no trader was allotted a shop for free, pointing out that all current shop owners in the market met the stipulated requirements before securing their spaces.

The Communiqué, jointly signed by the Chairman, Ariaria Allottees Traders Association ,Chief Goddy Udunna and Secretary, Mr Boniface Enemuo, raised concerns over the “malicious propaganda” by a splinter group within the National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS), Ariaria Chapter.

The Association criticized the group for attempting to undermine the project by spreading misinformation about shop allocations whereas they failed to participate in the due process by obtaining and filling prescribed forms.

According to the Traders, the individuals who discouraged others from applying for the available loan, by asserting that the project would fail, are now creating unnecessary agitation and warned them to desist from undermining the efforts of the State Government.

The alottees emphasized that the State Government’s efforts have significantly improved the infrastructures in the market and urged all previous and potential shop owners to comply with the allocation process in order to reacquire their shops.

The Association, however, reaffirmed their support for Governor Alex Otti’s vision for the state and called on all stakeholders in the Ariaria International market to desist from activities that could undermine the progress of the Market.

Reacting to the development, some allottees, including Mr. Frank Moses and Mrs. Ewenwa Edith, who spoke to newsmen, commended the State Government for its sustained efforts in making the project become a reality and lauded the contractor handling the project for demonstrating commitment and dedication.

They expressed disappointment over attempts by certain individuals to stir trouble and demand free allocation of shops, describing such actions as unfortunate