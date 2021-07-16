Adebayo Obajemu

Recent report published the National Bureau of Statistics revealed that the rail transportation data for Q1 2021 reflected that a total of 424,460 passengers travelled via the rail system in Q1 2021 as against 647,055 passenger recorded in Q1 2020 and 134,817 in Q4 2020 representing -34.40% decline year on year and +214.84% growth quarter on quarter respectively.

According to NBS, a total of 10,511 tons of volume of goods/cargo travelled via the rail system in Q1 2021 as against 18,484 recorded in Q1 2020 and 35,736 in Q4 2020 representing -43.13% decline YoY and -70.59% decline QoQ respectively.

Revenue generated from passengers in Q1 2021 was put at N892,467,526 as against N398,999,290 in Q4 2020. Similarly, revenue generated from goods/cargo in Q1 2021 was put at N26,195,160 as against N82,572,300 in Q4 2020.