President Buhari appoints Auwalu as Director of DPR

President Muhammedu Buhari has approved the appoint of Engr. Sarki Auwalu as Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) for an initial term of four years.

This was disclosed in a Twitter message by Media aide to the President, Garba Shehu on Thursday.

Auwalu, a chemical engineer, has been a driving force of the DPR, which he joined in 1998 as Principal Chemical Engineer.

The new Director is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and had his post-graduate studies at Bayero University, Kano, and PETRAD Norway, PetroSkill USA, among other institutions.

Auwalu is Associate Member, Institute of Chemical Engineers, UK; Member, Society of Petroleum Engineers; Member, Nigerian Society of Engineers; and Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria (COREN).