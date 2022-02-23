The Nigerian Police on Tuesday, docked an Anambra professor, Obiajulu Obikeze before the Federal High Court in Abuja over his alleged involvement in the forgery of chieftaincy documents.

Obikeze, who works with the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, formerly known as Anambra State University Igbariam in Anambra, was arraigned on an 11-count charge, alongside four others.

The other Defendants that took turns to plead not guilty to the charge that was read to them before trial Justice Inyang Ekwo, were; Dr Raymond Ofor, Chief Ezue, Sir Amobi Nwafor and Okafor Bethram IK.

Police, in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/184/2021, alleged that the Defendants committed the offence around January 15, 2019, at Awa, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra.

It alleged that the five Defendants and others now at large, sent a forged letter to the Special Adviser to the Governor of Anambra on Chieftaincy and Towns Union Matters, titled, “Submission of Awa Chieftaincy Constitution,” knowing it to be false, with intent that it may be acted upon as genuine at the Government House, Awka, Anambra State.”

The Prosecution told the court that the offence was committed, “to the detriment of the people of Umu-Nzekwe as well as Ezeani Families of Awa, and also that the Special Adviser may in the belief that it is genuine be induced to treat the said letter,” an offence punishable under the law.

It alleged that the Defendants committed an offence contrary to Section 3(6) and punishable under Section 1(2) (c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17 Laws of Nigeria, 2010.

Meanwhile, after the Defendants pleaded their innocence to the charge, Police lawyer, Celestine Odo, applied for their remand at a Correctional Center.