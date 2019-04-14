Pixels International Academy gets BOTAVED approval

A new-age creative school founded by Pixels Digital Photography to empower Nigerians who want to build a career in photography, creative designs and branding, Pixels International Academy, has received the approval of the Oyo State Board for Technical and Vocational Education (BOTAVED).

The Institute got the endorsement of BOTAVED following the completion of its state-of-the-art the facility in Ibadan which is now open for students’ admission.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Pixels Digital Photography, Omolaraeni Olaosebikan, the primary aim of the Academy is to contribute to the socio-economic development of Nigeria through technical and vocational training.

“Pixels International Academy programme is designed to enable all Nigerians to develop professional confidence on and technical proficiency, to explore and to define their own distinct creative vision. Our goal is to help many Nigerians discover where an exciting career in photography can take them. It is also to give competitive edge to our students through the comprehensive foundation we provide for them through world-class sophisticated photography equipment and practical they would be exposed to while taking our courses”, she said.

She urged all Nigerians who will like to build a career in creative designs, branding, to take advantage of the programme.

In her remark during a press conference held in Ibadan, Dolapo Ishola, Head of the Academy said photography is a competitive field but there are many opportunities for talented and well-trained across fashion, wedding, landscape, photojournalism and conceptual photography.

“When you attend Pixels International Academy, you will learn a wide range of skills using an established curriculum, learn more than photography skills, learn from professionals, enjoy the benefits of a creative learning community, establish industry connections and become a sought-after professional”, Ishola stated.

Course details for Foundation in Photography programme at the Academy include: Introduction to photography, Styles of photography, the Basic principle of the camera, Camera modes & settings, understanding exposure & exposure compensation, Introduction to photography, basic photo editing etc.

For a Diploma in Photography, students will be exposed to skills needed to explore and define their own distinct creative vision through training on Gear guide: lenses & sensors, advanced compositional principles, lighting photography, graphic design, business & ethics of photography etc.

Advanced Diploma in Photography will also provide the latest technical skills, insider advice and the chance to create own working portfolio for students. They will undergo courses like Timelapse & hyper-lapse photography, gel lighting, colour management, high-end editing using frequency separation techniques, studio flash & shaping light etc.

The Academy also offers short courses and online programmes on Studio Photography Masterclass, Photo Editing & Retouching Masterclass, Compositional Techniques, Smartphone Photography and Photography Foundation Programme.