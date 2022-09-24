Peter Obi hails newly-wed couple who joined #Obidient rally in Abuja

Mr. Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has hailed a newly-wed couple who joined a rally in support of his presidential ambition in Abuja on Saturday.

Obi who wished the couple a successful marriage, promised them that their children would grow up in a united, secure and productive Nigeria.

“Salute and congratulations to this newly wedded couple in Abuja, whose special day coincided with the Obidient Family March in Abuja; and they marched too! Wishing you both a blissful and happy married life and children, who will grow up in a united, secure and productive Nigeria,” he tweeted.

The Labour Party candidate who currently in Kano, had saluted those who came out to join the march in the nation’s capital.

“From Kano, I am watching the OBIdients gathered in Abuja and exercising their Constitutional rights to peaceful assembly. I salute you all. I appreciate you all. God bless you all and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he had said in a earlier tweet.