The embattled chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Hon. Adesoji Adagunodo speaks with Journalist shortly after he resumed office at the party Secretariat, Biket Junction along Osogbo/Ikirun road on Friday, our Correspondent Sunday Oguntuyi was there.

Excerpts

What was your experience like on your first day in office as PDP Chairman Osun State after the Reinstatement by the court?

To the glory of God and the maximum good of our great party, like I said earlier, we welcome the pronouncement of the court with delight and had since reaffirmed our unflinching commitment to our party. We are also glad to note that we are on the same page with the party faithful and as ever, we will continue to do our best to advance the course of our Party.

Our experiences have so far been historic. We are indeed grateful to God and honestly appreciate the love and support of the party faithful who stood by the truth when the going was rough. What we are seeing today is a prove that lies have a short lifespan and that the triumph of evil over good is temporary.

What is the reaction of your opponents to the court pronouncement and your subsequent resumption?

Actions and reactions are normal in politics. Nothing is entirely new and the current development within the party is well in order. The current State Working Committee was duly elected and is expected to pilot the affairs of the Party for a stipulated time. That’s exactly what is playing out and we won’t be distracted. The good thing is that irrespective of interests at sight, we all have shared visions and common “enemies.” So, all is well with our Party.

What are your plans to bring together all members as one united family?

We have always been advocating for unity and cohesion. The events of 2018 really affected us but it’s time to move on and forge ahead in the interest of our great Party and the good people of Osun. This is why we are daily suing for peace and by the grace of God, we will get it right, as of now, what we needed most now is peace and unity to be able to scale through the 2022 huddles.

What would be your message to the members of your party?

The advise is simple. They should let unity be our goal now, the citizens of the state are waiting for us come 2022, we should work as a team and buried our grievances .