Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe on Wednesday declared that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is not in anyway disturbed by the exit of the Ebonyi State Governor, Mr Dave Umahi.

In a statement by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom in Abuja, Senator Abaribe said the party had before now adverted her mind to the fact that, Governor Umahi was already in his new party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) in spirit before his formal announcement on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the PDP he said, is Unfazed and will surely not be affected negatively or it’s membership eroded, neither will the fortunes of APC be enhanced with Umahi’s joining of the party.

The Minority Leader also faulted Governor Umahi’s reasons of injustice and lack of fairness as why he left the party, saying that it is all glaring with clear indices that the PDP has been very fair to the South East in all its dealings since inception.

“It is not true and very unfortunate for the governor to characterise the PDP in such light. Examples are legion, which shows that our dear party has reciprocated severally the support of the South East, meaning that the party is not taking the support of Ndi-Igbo for granted.

“It is inconceivable to perceive the position of Presidential photographer, which Ndi-Igbo currently occupies in the villa as fairness”, Abaribe said.

Nonetheless, Senator Abaribe said Governor Umahi is well within his right as an individual to change position, but such in this circumstance must be hinged on very altruistic reasons other than allegations of injustice and unfair treatment of the South East by the PDP.