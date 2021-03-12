OBINNA EZUGWU

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to give account of the $1 billion earmarked for arms by his government.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, who made the request on Friday, said it had become necessary in view of the revelation by the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno that the bulk of the money released by the government for arms purchase under the immediate past service chiefs, remain accounted for.

“The revelation of the NSA that the $1bn earmarked for arms under the Buhari administration cannot be traced is alarming,” Ologbondiyan said.

The PDP demands an immediate probe into how this humongous sum was looted.”