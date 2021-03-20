By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Leaders of both factions of Osun state chapter of People’s Democratic Party, PDP were in Abuja last week to meet the national reconciliation and strategy committee set up to put end to lingering crisis in the party across the nation.

According to the release issued by the state party’s director of media and strategy, Mr Abayomi Ojosegun, there was no resolution or communique issued at the end of the meeting with the Senator Bukola Saraki-led Reconciliation and Strategy Committee.

He said the resolution of Osun PDP crises is still ongoing with series of scheduled meetings in the coming days and weeks.

“It is important to inform the general public and Osun PDP members that the resolution released by faceless people that were not part of the meeting was fake and the conclusion therein are figment of the writers’ own imagination,” he said.

“The Reconciliation Committee has not in any of their meetings with any of the state chapters that have crises concluded their meetings at their first sitting and Senator Saraki himself always reported the proceedings on his page or wall by himself and not by proxy.

“We wish to inform the patriotic members of our party that the scheduled meeting(s) that will resolve the crises will be called by Senator Saraki-led Reconciliation and Strategy Committee when they deem fit,all the points mentioned in the fake communique should be discarded as untrue and fabrication,” he concluded.