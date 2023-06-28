By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Chief of staff to Osun State governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye has rejoiced with Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid-al-adah, calling for replica of Allah’s love for human race.

This was contained in a release issued and personally signed by him and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday.

Akinleye urged Muslim Ummah to spread the love of cheerful given during the eid-el-kabir.

According to him, eid-el-kabir symbolises selfless service, personal belief and conviction in Allah.

He therefore enjoined all Islamic faithful to seize the opportunities embedded in the glorious period to pray for the administration of governor Ademola Adeleke in his quest to take the state to the highest pedestal.

He said, loving one another and given to the needies is one of the Pilar of Eid-al-adah, urging the people that have to give to the needy.

Akinleye enjoined Islamic faithful to imbibe spirit of tolerance and cohesion as exhibited by prophet Mohammed, adding that these, among other virtues, remain the path to greatness and prosperity for us, here on earth and the hereafter.

.

” I, on behalf of my family is wishing all muslims in Osun state and Nigeria as a whole, I congratulate the executive governor of the state and urged the people of the state to continue their support and prayers for the governor.”

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke urged the citizens of the state to use the occasion of eid-el- kabir to spread love by cheerful giving, identifying obedience as key to unlocking the unending grace of Allah

The Governor in a statement by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed also extolled the citizens of the state for their exemplary good virtues while urging them to use the occasion of the celebration to rededicate themselves to their creator.

Adeleke restated the determination of his administration to create a just, harmonious and prosperous state for all and sundry, stressing that a better Osun state beckons under him.

“As an elected Governor who enjoys the goodwill of the good people of this state, let me assure you that we are going to continue with measures of better welfare for the citizens of our state and most significantly, our workers,” Governor Adeleke noted.

“With the developmental strides we’ve embarked on so far in the state, I want to give further assurance of more unprecedented development to take place in the nooks and corners of Osun State.”

The Governor, who stressed the importance of harmony, enjoined citizens to tolerate one another and live peacefully, noting that development and progress are only possible in a peaceful environment.

He called on Muslim faithfuls to use the occasion of the Eidil Adha celebration to renew a sense of sacrifice and brotherhood, saying the lesson inherent in the act of Prophet Ibrahim (ASWM) is that there is reward in obedience.

“I urge all Muslims to continue to live in peace and harmony with their fellow brothers, while coexisting peacefully with people of other faiths”, the Governor reiterates.

Governor Ademola Adeleke encouraged the Muslim ummah to exhibit the lessons of Eid-el-Kabir which includes, Faith, patience, love and sacrifices