By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The apex body of Osun state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) Igbimo Agba and Caretaker chairman for Obokun East Local Council Development Area, LCDA Ilare Ijesha, Hon. Bello Saliu Bamidele have rejoiced with the former Interim National Chairman of the party, Chief Adebisi Akande as he clocks 83 years on earth.

Igbimo Agba in a congratulatory message issued and signed by its chairman, Chief Sola Akinwumi copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday.

According to him, the apex body of the party in the state glorified God in the life of Chief Bisi Akande who happened to be the pioneer progressive governor in the state, especially on the land mark he laid for other Progressives governor’s.

“APC, IGBIMO AGBA OSUN under its leadership -Chief Engr Sola Akinwumi herein rejoices with with our great Leader– H/E Chief Adebisi Akande on his 83rd birthday”

“Your inestimable positive roles in many fields especially in the political clime cannot be underestimated across Nigeria as regards our growing democracy.

“I pray to God to give Your Excellency more grace and sound health to navigate all spheres of life as you journey on in your callings. I pledge this body’s continued prayers and supports in your endeavors.”

Similarly, Obokun East Caretaker chairman Saliu Bamidele joined other Progressives to celebrate Chief Akande.

Bamidele in a congratulatory message made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday described Pa. Akande as a pillar of politics in the country.

According to him, “Baba omo keekeeke” as he used to called has impacted positively to the progressive politics in Osun state the fruit of which all are reaping today.

“On behalf of my cabinet members in Obokun East LCDA, I joined other well wishers in congratulating you, our Father in Osun politics on the occasion of your 83rd birthday anniversary, I prayed God to uphold you and give you more wisdom and knowledge to be our Father, congratulations sir.”