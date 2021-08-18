By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Southwestern Nigeria Security Network, code-named Amotekun, in Osun State has dispelled embezzlement allegation against it by the Hunters Group of Nigeria, saying the current Amotekun leadership knew nothing about the alleged financial misappropriation, just as it appealed to the hunters in the state to rescind their decision of pulling out of the security agency.

Chairman, Governing Board, Osun State Amotekun Corps, Brigadier General Isah Aderibigbe (Rtd) made the appeal while fielding questions from journalists shortly after the board meeting held in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

It would be recalled that the local hunters under the aegis of Hunters Group of Nigeria, had last week pulled out of the security agency over alleged financial impropriety.

The hunters led by their state Coordinator, Nurein Hammed Soladoye, said they were short-changed to the sum of N29 million by Osun Amotekun leadership during and after last year lockdown in the state.

Reacting, Aderibigbe said that the allegation has nothing to do with the current leadership of Amotekun saying the newly constituted board members has no knowledge about it but had started working passionately to resolve the issue amicably.

He said : “There are two phases of Amotekun, there was phase 1 which was known as ad-hoc amotekun which has ceased to exist with the new one and that allegation can not be level against this new Amotekun.

“The Amotekun was created out of necessity. it was covid19 that brought in ad-hoc Amotekun and worked with the hunters and other security agencies before we were inaugurated in August last year.

“The allegation as nothing to do with the current leadership of Amotekun. And we are working passionately to resolve this matter and we believe the issue will be resolved amicably

“This new board are trying to solve the matter. We spoke with the leader of the hunters group in Osun state , in person of Mr Nurein Hammed, popularly called AK leader. We appealed to him on the need for him to forget what has happened in the past. We told him that the problem is not peculiar to our administration

“They have their reason but whatever that may be their reasons we are still on top of the matter. We are appealing to them because we are all collaborating for the peace and security of the state and we believe our principal the Chief Executive of the state which is in charge of the security we not allow the matter to go out of hand.

“The present new of Amotekun will use everything within our reach to resolve the matter. The Hunter groups are not separating from us the deputy commandant of hunters is a member of this committee of new Amotekun in Osun and we believe he would help us to talk to his people.”

Corroborating the Chairman, the Corps Commandant, Brigadier General Bashir Adewimbi (Rtd) urged residents of the state to be security conscious saying the security of the life and prosperity required a collective efforts of every individuals.

He, however, charged the residents in the state to always alert security personnel whenever they observe strange movement in their area at appropriate time.

“There should be synergy and collaboration between Amotekun and residents of the state.

“When people see strange faces around them they should alert the security agencies at the appropriate time. Information should not be hidden by any body.

“If you see strange or foreign face that can put threat to the security of the area the public should as a matter of urgency alert the security agencies through a telephone number 293.” Adewinmbi concluded