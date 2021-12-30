By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As part of the efforts to strengthen the reelection bid of Governor Gboyega Oyetola, a member of House of Representatives representing Ayedire/ Iwo/ Ola-Oluwa Federal Constituency, in Osun State, Hon. Yinusa Amobi, has inaugurated a campaign team that would canvass votes and mobilise the electorate for the governor in the coming 2022 gubernatorial election.

The name of the group according our correspondent who monitored the event is “Ayiwola For Oyetola Second Term”

The inauguration of the group was witnessed by the local and ward Chairmen, youth leaders and woman leaders of the party in the federal Constituency.

The campaign group was inaugurated during a meeting recently held with the new ward and local party excos from the three local governments that made the federal constituency.

During the Inauguration meeting, the lawmaker and his loyalists declared full support for the second term bid of governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Hon. Amobi while addressing the party leaders urged them to strengthen their efforts and tighten their belt for the movement of Ayiwola for Oyetola.

He said ” the need to double our efforts is important as a matter of urgency and to also dissociate ourselves from some set of people who are planning coup to factionalize our dear party”.

Speaking at the event, the APC party chairman in Iwo local government, Engr. Lasun Olaniyi stressed that, all chairmen should go back to their various wards to harmonize the party members for the second term of governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Hon. Amobi used the medium to introduced Alh. Musa Bilau from Ileogbo, Ayedire local government as the Coordinator for AYIWOLA FOR OYETOLA SECOND TERM.

Bilau who urged the party leaders and loyalist in the federal constituency to cooperate and work amoniuosly for the second term bid of the working governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

“We should all Cooperate and resolve all our differences so as to achieve this cause and claim the glory in unison.”