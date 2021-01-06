Oscar Onyema has been appointed new Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

This is as Temi Popoola and Tinuade Awe also emerged CEOs of Nigerian Exchange limited and NGX Regulation limited.

The appointment is still subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The appointments is in line with the demutualisation plan of the Exchange and are still subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As part of the demutualisation plan, a new non-operating holding company, the Nigerian Exchange Group plc (NGX Group) has been created.

The Group will have three operating subsidiaries – Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the operating exchange; NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), the independent regulatory arm; and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO), the real estate company – forming the group.

All the entities have been duly registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission.