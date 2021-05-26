By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A sociocultural group, Oranmiyan Worldwide, on Tuesday organised prayer section to mark the 64th birthday anniversary of its founder and current minister of interior in Nigeria, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola.

Members of the converged at the Oranmiyan house along Osogbo/Ibadan road to offered prayers for their leader in commemoration of Aregbesola’s birthday.

The prayer which was led by notable Islamic scholars in the state had in attendance former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr Kolapo Alimi; former Commissioner Works and Transports, Engr. Kazeem Salaam; former Commissioner for Environment, Sanitarian Korede Idowu and former chairman of Osun Internal Revenue Service, Barr Gbenga Akano.

Other notable members of APC who were also present are: Ex APC Chairman and the pioneer chairman of The Osun Progressives caucus TOP, Rev Adelowo Adebiyi; former SSA on Rural Development, Hon Moshood Titilola; former GM of Osun Waste Management Agency, Alhaji Ganiyu Oyeladun and General Manager of Uniq FM, Otunba Jare Ayo Martins among others.

Speaking, the Director General of Oranmiyan worldwide, Hon Sadiq Olajide Moruf said they organized the prayer to seek more grace of God for their principal so as to be able to actualized his visions for the country.

“Today, our principal, our leader and our benefactor , the former Governor of the state of Osun and the current Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola is marking his 64th birthday.

“We are here this morning to offer prayers and recite the holy Quran for him to ask for God protection over him and his family and seek for God’s further guidance so as to be able to actualise his vision for the country.”

Describing Ogbeni Aregbesola as a quintessential leader and a humanist, Sadiq said he appreciated the ex-governor for the development he had brought to the state when he was the governor of the state.

“I appreciate Ogbeni Aregbesola so much. Aregbesola is a God fearing man who is passionate about the welfare of the people, not only those around him but, people in general,” he said.

“He is an advocate of welfarism and people first before any other thing, so thank God for his life and we pray for the protection of God over him and his family and give him high responsibility so that his dreams can be actualized.”

Oranmiyan Democrats Convener, Moshood Titilola, greets Aregbesola @64

Meanwhile, the National convener of a socio political group, Oranmiyan Democrats, Atunluse Moshood Titilola has joined families, friends, acquaintances, and political associates of the former Osun governor, Aregbesola to celebrate his 64th birthday.

Titilola, a former SSA to Aregbesola on community and rural development while speaking to newsmen after the prayer session organised to commemorate the 64th birthday celebration of Aregbesola in Modakeke, described him as a true nationalist and a man of many wings who he said is passionate about the prosperity and development of his people and country.

Titilola said it is not in doubt that Aregbesola has created a niche for himself in the politics and governance of Nigeria through his people oriented programmes and pro people policies.

“He demonstrated this as Osun Governor and has continued to repeat same in his current national assignment where he is currently changing the narratives of interior ministry,” he said.

He, therefore, wished the celebrant many more fruitful years ahead.

The prayer session which had in attendance dignitaries and coordinators of Oranmiyan Democrats across all the local governments in Osun, also witnessed intercession for the national leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for the realization of his dream to become the president of the country come 2023 general elections.

Scores of pastors and Imams offered prayers for the celebrant, Ogbeni Aregbesola and equally for Tinubu as the race for the 2023 presidential election thickens.

Some of the dignitaries who graced the event were all loyal members of core Oranmiyan democrats in all LGs and LCDAs in Osun, all Southwest Asiwaju democrats coordinators led by Honourable Benjamin Sotunde Durojaye.