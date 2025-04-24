Opobo women protest emergency rule, demand Fubara’s reinstatement

Hundreds of women from the historic Opobo Kingdom in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State took to the streets on Thursday, calling for the immediate reinstatement of their son and suspended governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Dressed in black and chanting “Bring back our Governor,” the women condemned the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State and the six-month suspension of Governor Fubara, which they described as unconstitutional and undemocratic. They also rejected the appointment of a sole administrator to manage the state’s affairs.

The protest, led by Amaopuorubo Felicia Pepple, President of the Opobo Women Association, began with prayers and a sermon at King Jaja Monument Square. Venerable Michael Dappa of the Christ Army Church, Opobo Diocese, delivered a message titled “The battle is the Lord’s,” encouraging the women to remain steadfast.

From there, the women marched to the popular Water Side, where they staged a sit-in and repeated their demand for Fubara’s reinstatement.

Pepple praised the governor’s contributions to development and urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene. “We voted for our peaceful and amiable Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara. We say no to emergency rule,” she declared. She appealed to Nigerians across the country to support their call for the return of democratic governance in Rivers State.

The protest also highlighted the social and economic toll of the ongoing political crisis. Residents noted that Opobo, usually lively during Easter, was subdued this year. Local businesses, hotels, and transport operators reported significantly reduced activity.

“This Easter was particularly sad,” said Blessing Accra-Jaja, an Opobo resident. “The town felt like a ghost town. People are afraid, and businesses are suffering.”

Accra-Jaja urged the National Assembly Reconciliation Committee and President Tinubu to ensure the reinstatement of Governor Fubara. She emphasized the need for unity, peace, and a return to normalcy in Rivers State.

“We want our governor back,” she said. “Give him a second chance. Rivers people love and support him.”