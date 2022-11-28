Ohanaeze dares South East governors, endorses Peter Obi

Ori Martins

The era of accusing the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex socio cultural umbrella organization binding Igbo people together, of not supporting its own is over. This is so because the body has declared its unflinching support for the candidature of the Labour Party, LP, presidential standard bearer, Mr. Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 election.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo noted that its support for Obi was not borne out of his Igbo-ness but on account of his pedigree, antecedent and nationally acclaimed achievements while he was the governor of Anambra State.

According to correspondences emanating from the headquarters of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu, the apex socio cultural organization insisted that Obi was the best among the four top presidential candidates.

In one of its press releases, Ohanaeze noted that Obi was the best candidate in all ramifications. According to it, Obi is the best in capacity, best in acceptability, best in education, best in integrity and the best in vision.

Therefore, Ohanaeze called on Nigerians to vote massively for Obi if the country must be rescued, revived and redeemed for security, economic recovery, as well as other transformational and infrastructural development.

Besides the block enforcement of Ohanaeze, other prominent Igbo leaders have been campaigning for Obi concerning the 2023 presidential election.

The former education minister, Dr. Mrs. Oby Ezekwezili, has been very passionate and particular about the Obi for president campaign. Ezekwezili insists that Obi is Nigeria’s hope for a new beginning. She argues that his simplicity, honesty and courage in doing things the right way is really what the country needs for her to move forward if indeed she can be delivered from her present deplorable condition.

While campaigning for Obi, erstwhile minister of finance, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu, noted that what stood Obi out was his vision of turning Nigeria around from a consuming nation to a production country. Kalu said, as an economist as he is, Obi’s solution of using production as a key factor, would guarantee development through employment, tackle insecurity, encourage youth and women empowerment as well transform Nigeria into a self sufficient entity.

On why he is throwing his weight behind Obi for president 2023, former education minister, Prof. Fabian Osuji, stated that the former Anambra State governor had exhibited leadership capacity through his simple ways of defining how he would do things differently when he gets to office.

Osuji gave the example of what he called “Obi wonders in education in Anambra”. He observed that the state was lagging behind in education prior to the emergence of Obi. He said it with every sense of certainty that Obi restored quality education in Anambra.

As it is now, Anambra is among the three leading states in Nigeria in WAEC, NECO and JAMB results. What is more, primary and secondary schools in Anambra State are ranked as having conducive environment for learning.

Even within the masses of Ndigbo, Obi as the LP presidential candidate, is very popular. He is the darling of the people and it is very clear that the former governor could win in the South East, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

“As far as the South East is concerned, Obi is the man to beat in the 2023 presidential election. Virtually all bus drivers, motorists, market women, youths and artisans are all flying Obi’s banner and LP’s flags.

“At the bus terminals, or market squares and public centers, anybody who says anything against Obi is visited with boos, anger and indignation”, Charly Ukaonye, noted.

Again, with the support of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, religious leaders in the South East are now stronger in thier campaign for Obi for president in the 2023 general elections.

At the Christian Council of Nigeria, CCN, meeting last week in Enugu, Obi, who was keynote speaker, enjoined the church leaders, to not only pray for the country but also take action without being directly drawn into politics. He said Nigeria is at the crossroads and this is an opportunity to save it from total collapse.

Obi’s emergence as the presidential of Labour Party has been a dilemma for the region’s governor’s, who are torn between loyalty to their parties and allegiance to their zone and people. Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Anambra state governor, declared last week in a 16 page document that Obi was playing a spoiler because he cannot win and will not win, a position that has continued to attract negative reactions from the zone.

This endorsement by Ohanaeze apparently pitches the group against the governors, and nobody knows how this battle of giants will end.

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, while hosting the presidential campaign of his party, the APC, said that though the zone is Obidient, the state will vote APC.