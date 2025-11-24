Ogun strengthens security network, calls for more public cooperation

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has announced new security measures, including the immediate dismantling of the Zaga settlement in the Ijebu area and the compulsory documentation of non-indigenes and foreigners residing in the state, amid growing security threats across the country.

Prince Abiodun disclosed this during a press briefing held shortly after a security meeting with heads of security agencies in Iperu Remo, Ogun State.

The governor stated that the Zaga settlement would be taken over by the government to prevent its continued use for nefarious activities. He also warned landlords across the state against harbouring individuals of questionable character, saying such acts would attract strict legal consequences.

According to him, “Landlords and individuals found to be accommodating miscreants or criminal elements will be decisively dealt with in line with the law.”

He added that a strategic meeting would soon be convened with non-indigene communities to strengthen mutual understanding and enhance security cooperation.

“The Zaga settlement is to be dismantled and taken over by the government to prevent its continued use for unlawful activities,” he reiterated.

Prince Abiodun further explained that security agencies would intensify operations to flush out criminal hideouts in forests and government reserves. He urged residents not to panic but to support the security apparatus with credible information that would help improve the existing security architecture.

Speaking on the recurring issue of traditional chiefs and baales allegedly allocating land to land grabbers, the governor warned that his administration would not hesitate to prosecute any erring chiefs and their collaborators.

He also expressed concern about the criminal activities linked to some scavengers, vowing that their operations would henceforth be strictly regulated to curb infiltration and illicit practices.