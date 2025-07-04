Ogun set to partner professional tourism bodies – Hon. Sesan Fagbayi

Ogun State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Sesan Fagbayi, has expressed the ministry’s readiness to partner with professional tourism bodies to drive significant growth in the state’s tourism sector.

Fagbayi made the declaration during his decoration as a Fellow of the Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), Ogun State Chapter, by executives of the institute at the ministry’s conference room in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He stated that the ministry was committed to fostering dialogue and collaboration with professional organisations to advance tourism development, noting that such partnerships would pave the way for sustainable progress in the sector.

The commissioner urged the ITPN to approach its relationship with the government from a collaborative standpoint, stressing the importance of engaging authorities not only on government plans but also on how professional bodies could actively contribute to the growth and promotion of tourism.

He expressed appreciation to the institute for the fellowship honour and pledged to support and contribute to the development of the organisation.

In his remarks, the President of ITPN, Ogun State Chapter, Dr. Abolade Kelani, reiterated the institute’s commitment to supporting tourism professionals and enhancing the sector. He noted that the ongoing collaboration with the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality would help achieve the desired progress.

Kelani also emphasised the need for comprehensive capacity building for tourism officers across the state, with a focus on professional development and institutional synergy. He added that implementing a grading and classification system for tourism establishments would further strengthen the industry.