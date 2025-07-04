Connect with us

Business

Ogun set to partner professional tourism bodies – Hon. Sesan Fagbayi
Advertisement

Business

Lagos doctors reject federal pay proposal, warn of looming healthcare crisis

Business

MTN, 9mobile begin network-sharing pilot, nationwide rollout set for July

Business

Zenith Bank tops Nigeria’s Tier-1 capital ranking for 16th straight year

Business

ECOWAS Bank approves $100m for Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project

Business

Tinubu to Nigerians in Saint Lucia: We’ve made oil smuggling unattractive, rescued economy

Business

FIRS to boost voluntary compliance, public trust with 2025 Tax Clinic

Business

Nigeria excluded as Trump invites five African leaders to Washington for trade talks

Business

FG approves 37 new crude evacuation routes as oil rigs rise to 44

Business

GTCO targets $100m equity raise, plans full London Stock Exchange listing

Business

Ogun set to partner professional tourism bodies – Hon. Sesan Fagbayi

Published

4 hours ago

on

Ogun set to partner professional tourism bodies – Hon. Sesan Fagbayi

Ogun State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Sesan Fagbayi, has expressed the ministry’s readiness to partner with professional tourism bodies to drive significant growth in the state’s tourism sector.

Fagbayi made the declaration during his decoration as a Fellow of the Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), Ogun State Chapter, by executives of the institute at the ministry’s conference room in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He stated that the ministry was committed to fostering dialogue and collaboration with professional organisations to advance tourism development, noting that such partnerships would pave the way for sustainable progress in the sector.

The commissioner urged the ITPN to approach its relationship with the government from a collaborative standpoint, stressing the importance of engaging authorities not only on government plans but also on how professional bodies could actively contribute to the growth and promotion of tourism.

He expressed appreciation to the institute for the fellowship honour and pledged to support and contribute to the development of the organisation.

In his remarks, the President of ITPN, Ogun State Chapter, Dr. Abolade Kelani, reiterated the institute’s commitment to supporting tourism professionals and enhancing the sector. He noted that the ongoing collaboration with the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality would help achieve the desired progress.

Kelani also emphasised the need for comprehensive capacity building for tourism officers across the state, with a focus on professional development and institutional synergy. He added that implementing a grading and classification system for tourism establishments would further strengthen the industry.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (207) #Boko Haram (142) #UBA (170) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (357) Alex Otti (562) Aliko Dangote (101) Atiku Abubakar (322) Babajide Sanwo-olu (184) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (919) Buhari (145) CBN (512) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (135) Dapo Abiodun (174) dollar (137) EFCC (139) Fidelity Bank (104) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (357) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (102) IPOB (124) Labour Party (139) Muhammadu Buhari (239) naira (162) NGX (126) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (160) NNPC (194) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (285) Olusegun Obasanjo (125) Osun State (142) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (177) Peter Obi (615) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (95) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (239)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement