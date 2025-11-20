Ogun ministry of agriculture calls for stronger partnerships to boost food sustainability

The Ogun State Ministry of Agriculture has called for deeper collaboration among stakeholders to advance food sufficiency and affordability in the state, as it joined the global community to mark the 2025 World Food Day.

The event, held at Oja-Irorun, Oke-Mosan, featured the theme: “Hand in Hand for Better Food and a Better Future.”

Speaking at the ceremony, the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics in the Ministry, Mr. Fasola Siraj, underscored the importance of collective action in building a sustainable agricultural ecosystem. He stressed that achieving food security requires the active involvement of government agencies, research institutions, private investors and farmers.

Siraj noted that consistent crop production and expansion of farmlands remain central to the state’s drive for food sustainability. He urged key partners – including Olive Feed, FUNAAB, Adila Farms and other private-sector operators – to work with the Ministry to develop additional agricultural land in areas such as Alaguntan, Itoro, Imala, Olorunda and Idogo.

“Expanding agricultural land is essential for boosting large-scale food production and ensuring long-term sustainability in Ogun State,” he said.

The celebration featured an exhibition of diverse farm produce by over 150 farmers and corporate agricultural firms across the state, showcasing Ogun’s rich agricultural capacity and its commitment to ensuring food security for its residents.