KUNLE IDOWU

The Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission, today, released timetable for the elections into offices of chairmen and councillors in the 20 local governments of the state.

The state chairman of the commission, Mr Babajide Osibodu who made the disclosure in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital, said the elections are scheduled to take place on Saturday 24th July 2021.

He explained that as part of the commission’s efforts to ensure a free and fair electoral process, a press briefing has been slated for Tuesday, May 4th 2021, at the Cinema Hall, June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta at 10.00am prompt.

The briefing, according him, would enable the Commission to unveil the guidelines for the elections to all political parties and the general public.

The said that the commission requested all registered Political parties wishing to participate in the forthcoming elections to present not more than two representatives at the briefing.

According to him, the restriction in the number of representatives is to enable the strict observance of the COVID-19 protocols.