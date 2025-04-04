Ogun gives state sports association N16.5m for national sports festival preparation

In continuation of his administration efforts to uplift the spirits of members of various sport associations in the state, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has approved the sum of N16.5 million to 33 Sport Associations in the State to prepare for the 22nd National Sports Festival scheduled to hold from May 16 to 30, 2025.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi made the disclosure at the June 12 Cultural Center, Kuto, Abeokuta, during an engagement with chairmen of the various Sport Associations, Athletes, Coaches, and other relevant Stakeholders, noting that the subvention cheque represents the State Government’s unwavering commitment to athletes’ success, as it was an investment in their dreams, training, and future of Sports in the State.

He added that the present administration recognises the vital role Sports play in the overall development of the State, assuring them of government’s commitment in providing the necessary support towards ensuring that Sportsmen and women have the resources and opportunities they need to excel in all competitions.

The SSG revealed that Sports was a powerful force that could unite, promote discipline and instill a spirit of healthy competition, saying it was a platform where young talents were nurtured, their dreams fulfilled and the name of State could be proudly carried on the global stage.

He disclosed, “I am delighted to announce that the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has graciously approved the payment of N500, 000 as support to each of the 33 Sport Associations participating in the festival. The Governor has sanctioned the implementation of a new structure and process to drive the development of sports.

“The government, especially the office of the Governor and that of the SSG, is going to set up a mechanism to get the feedback from all these gestures we are making so that we can fine-tune it and make sure that it is sustainable.”

The SSG also noted that the National Sports Festival has given Ogun a platform to set a good structure for Sports development, adding that the State, with its new sporting facilities, has taken its place of pride among the comity of States.

In his remarks, Commissioner for Sports Development, Hon. Wasiu Isiaka, revealed that the state version of the National Sports Festival would hold in the last week of April, and would serve as a platform to test the renovated and newly built facilities, as well as conduct final trials for the Team Ogun contingents, noting that two other States would participate to give the Sports the needed competitiveness it deserves.

The Commissioner stated further that the State Government, apart from compensating individual athletes for their performance, would also reward outstanding Associations that excel at the festival, urging Association Chairmen, Secretaries, and Coaches to unite and share constructive ideas towards a successful participation at the festival.

Advertisement

The State athletes for the festival were expected to commence closed-door camping with immediate effect.

“This funding aims to uplift the spirit of the members of the various Associations, foster collaboration with the government, ensure Team Ogun is formidable and well prepared for a successful outing at the festival”, he added.