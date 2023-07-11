Oderah Chidom, Nigerian-American professional basketball player and AfroBasket champion, has quit Nigeria Women’s basketball team.

The 28-year-old who made the announcement via her Twitter handle on Monday, cited a “lack of professionalism” from the Nigeria Basketball Federation as the reason for her action.

She wrote, “It saddens me to announce that I will no longer play for the Nigerian National Team.”

In a video attached to her tweet, Chidom said, “Of course, I will love to continue to play for something that is bigger than myself and represent the country that means so much to me and my family.

“But the current [Nigeria Basketball] Federation, I just cannot continue to agree with the way they do business.”

Last week, NBBF announced open tryouts for the women’s team in Chicago, Lagos, and Abuja from July 8 to 11.

According to the federation, the tryouts were aimed at selecting a team for the forthcoming 2023 Women’s AfroBasket, billed to commence on July 28.