By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Chairman of Obokun East Local Council Development Area of Osun State, Hon. Bello Saliu Bamidele has eulogized the Special Adviser to the Governor of Osun State on Public Health, Pharm. Siji Olamiju (AKOL) on the occasion of his 48th birthday anniversary, describing him as a man of high integrity.

This is contained in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed by the council boss, copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday.

According to him, AKOL has demonstrated passion for human development via series of philanthropic gestures he has rendered to the commoners .

Hon. Bamidele showered encomium on the celebrant for taking the development of his constituency, Obokun East LCDA and Osun State at large seriously, hence doing all within his reach, to touch the lives of all positively.

He, therefore, prayed to God to give him guidance and grace to do more in his future endeavors.

He, on behalf of himself and the entire local council development area, congratulates the Pharmacist on this special day and fervently prayed to God to grant him more of such celebrations on earth with good health, long life and prosperity.