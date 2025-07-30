Obi’s media office denies statement on PDP, ADC, warns against fake quotes

The media office of former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has debunked a circulating statement allegedly attributed to him, describing it as false and politically motivated.

In a press release issued on Monday by Ibrahim Umar, spokesman for the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), the office denied that Obi made any comment rejecting a return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or reaffirming allegiance to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

POMR said Obi has made no such statement and warned political actors against misquoting him to advance their personal or partisan interests.

“The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party has been a subject of speculation in the political space even as he has remained focused on his mission for the establishment of a new Nigeria of our dreams,” the statement read.

The media office emphasised that Obi has been clear and consistent in his stance regarding ongoing coalition talks aimed at building a broad-based alliance for the 2027 elections.

“Peter Obi has been unequivocal in his position in the ongoing coalition and doesn’t need anyone to put words into his mouth,” POMR said. “He would not accept anybody attributing a statement to him just to satisfy their devious agenda.”

The media office urged the public and media outlets to disregard any comments allegedly from Obi unless they are released through his official media office or verified social media handles.

The clarification comes amid renewed speculation about Obi’s political future and possible alignments as various parties and movements explore coalition options ahead of the 2027 polls.

Obi, who finished third in the 2023 presidential election, has remained a prominent figure in national discourse, with his next political move closely watched by both supporters and opponents.