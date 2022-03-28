Obi, Anyim reignite quest for Igbo presidency

By OBINNA EZUGWU

The declaration, Thursday, by former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, of his intention to run for president in 2023, has continued to elicit positive reactions, and even excitement among mostly young Nigerians on social media.

Obi, who governed Anambra between 2006 and 2014, performed well in many people’s opinions. He developed infrastructure, exemplified prudence in public office and his demonstrated grasp on key economic issues during debates, television appearances and lectures had endeared him to many.

Indeed, his eventual declaration had come after much persuasions by many young Nigerians who had continued to use social media to urge him to throw his hat in the ring, such that when on Thursday, he met with Anambra traditional rulers to, according to him, seek their royal blessings before eventually declaring his intention to run, it triggered a fuss on various social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook.

Obi, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had noted that he hoped to create jobs, grow the economy and improve education in the country.

“The Nigeria I’ll lead will create jobs, boost our economy, improve education. If I’ve the opportunity, I’ll turn around the country for better,” he said while making his declaration. “I’ll move Nigeria from a consuming nation to a productive nation.”

Speaking further at the weekend, Obi said Nigerians must begin to ask questions about the pedigree of people seeking political offices, even as he encouraged the electorate to shun ethnic considerations in choosing their leaders.

“We must begin to look at the history of people who vie for any political positions in our country. Where was the person 25 years ago? What was he/she doing? How has he/she managed wealth and other leadership positions?” he said on Saturday.

“These are critical questions we need to ask to be sure we are selecting capable hands for our dear country.

“It is time we shunned ethnic and religious sentiments and vote for a truly Nigerian leader who will unite every section of the country and ensure the integrated development of the nation.”

For many, the 60-year-old entrepreneur cum politician represent the ideal president; prudent and intellectually sound, and his eventual declaration, like that of former senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim, will further boost the quest for Nigerian president of Southeast extraction in 2023.

“I first took notice of former Anambra State governor Peter Obi when one of his videos trended on social media earlier this year. In the video, he described Nigeria as a motionless car with a knocked-out engine,” wrote Farooq Kperogi, Nigerian-American professor, author, media scholar.

“Instead of fitting the immobile car with a new engine, he said, we keep changing the drivers in a forlorn effort to get the car to move. I thought it was the profoundest metaphor anyone has ever conjured up to explain Nigerias problems.

“Its interesting that Obi is now putting himself up as another prospective driver to move a motionless car with a knocked-out engine. Perhaps, he wants to be the driver who’ll tell us that we need to change the engine.

“This is not, by any means, an endorsement of Obi’s presidential bid. Its simply an acknowledgement that Nigeria has a virile option in him.”

Obi’s declaration has continued to generate debate, with many assessing his chances. But in a complex political environment like Nigeria’s, there is a certain realisation that despite his proven credential as a sound administrator and a man of sound intellect, he may not have what it takes.

“Peter Obi is most likely going to contest the Primary against Kwakwaso, Atiku, Saraki, Tambuwal and Wike,” wrote social media commentator, Kelvin Odanz, @MrOdanz. ‘I can bet a huge amount of money that he won’t make top 4 in the Primary election against these guys.”

There is no doubt that the contest for the PDP ticket will be very heated, and in a political environment where financial muscle plays a huge role in determining who gets what, Obi, whose frugality is common knowledge, comes around as an underdog.

He faces such more flamboyant aspirants as former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, whose running mate he was in 2019; former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki; Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; Anyim, among others, not least Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike who has also declared his intention to run.

The key factor, however, would be whether the party will eventually decide to zone its presidential ticket to the South, an unlikely, but possible scenario, in which case the likes of Atiku from the Northeast, Saraki from the North Central and Tambuwal, from the Northwest would be disqualified from the race in the PDP.

Tambuwal’s case is even made more complicated by the fact that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari is from the same Northwest geopolitical zone, and it’s unlikely that the zone would be favoured to get potentially another eight years while other zones that have not gotten the opportunity once continue to wait.

The case for a president of Southeast extraction is strong; one that many from other zones have bought into. Before now, the debate had centred around the fact that not many strong contenders from the zone have indicated interest. Obi’s declaration, and Anyim before him, have put the argument to bed, and both candidates represent, many agree, the brightest chances of the Southeast in 2023.

Anyim’s quest has not caught on with the younger generation, who largely see him as part of the established order, but he remains an astute political player who knows how to win, and who doesn’t make moves until he has done his calculations well.

Indeed, among Southeast’s PDP ranks, Anyim now has a very broad support base, and has since been endorsed by the likes of Adolphus Wabara, who succeeded Anyim as senate president in 2003, current Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, and other leading PDP figures in the Southeast. His is more of an establishment person who knows how to play the game and has better contact beyond the Southeast.

Obi, however, is the ideal for many who insist that even his presumed lack of popularity in the North, which many have also put forward as one of the key factors that will affect his chances, will not ultimately stop him.

“Nobody knows Peter Obi in the North. That’s how we didn’t know Yar’adua In the south too till he became PDP’s candidate,” said a Twitter user, Bellla_oh, @Bella25300260. “Nigeria is a big country, we can’t know everybody. Let PDP just do the needful and leave the rest to us!”

Building Excitement

The prospect of an Obi president, has continued to generate excitement among young Nigerians on social media. On Twitter, the former governor has remained top trend almost daily for over two weeks, and his declaration has added fresh impetus to the excitement, as many continue to canvass support for his quest for president.

“Peter Obi has declared for 2023. With the huge debts we are owing, Nigeria needs an administrator in his mould to grow amidst paucity of funds and cut down the very high cost of governance,” wrote Umar Sa’ad Hassan. “Your Excellency, @PeterObi, I am riding with you till the wheels fall off.”

Another user, NEFERTITI, on her part, said, “Peter Obi will be on his way to Aso Rock, should he win PDP Primaries. Nigerians will see the mother of all campaigns since 1993. APC may go for consensus against Tinubu. So the obstacle I see in his way is GEJ. Peter Obi may be up against Jonathan. But GEJ is not insurmountable.”

Also commenting, Sammy Desh said, “If you support Tinubu, Tambuwal, Atiku, Saraki, GEJ, or Osinbajo for President in 2023, you have either collected money, or you’re a bigot. It’s only Peter Obi that has organic support, and only his supporters love Nigeria.”

Daishkawa Lagos wrote, “I feel I will be Sinning

1. Against God

2. Against My country, and

3. Against my Children

If don’t vote Peter Obi.”

J a c k, noted, “Prayers and Endorsements have started rolling in. Peter Obi’s ambition is the People’s Ambition. The heavens ordained it long ago.”

Yet, another user, FS Yusuf, said, “Dear Southeasterners, if Peter Obi candidacy would make all come out enmassed and vote during the general election, please I implore you all to do it. Long ago, data have shown a terribly poor voters turnout (apathy) from your region — this could be the time to change d narrative.”

ODDnigerian,, said “Peter Obi is giving us MKO Abiola vibes all over again. The overwhelming support from folks is organic and cuts across the country. This kind of candidate comes once in a generation. MKO Abiola 1993, Peter Obi 2023, 2023 – 1993 = 30 years. Is this a sign, Lord?”

Mitchell Obama, @Ambrosia_Ijebu, noted that, “If economic recovery is your number one concern in 2023 there can truly be only one candidate for you in the Presidential election. His name is Peter Obi and if he gets the ticket my money will be inside that campaign.”

Another user, Oluwabusola, said “Let nobody tell you Peter Obi cannot bring in the numbers. If you want him, support him with your full chest from party primaries to any extent… lets then see what happens.”

Sharing a picture of himself and Obi, Sam Hart, an aide to Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, noted, “In an ideal world, we would be begging him to come and be our President. But we’re not in an ideal world. The political terrain is volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous (shout out to my NIPSS family). I wish him all the best sha.”

