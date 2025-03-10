Connect with us

Business

NNPC halts naira-for-crude deal for Dangote, other local refiners amid competition
Advertisement

Business

Thriving in crisis: Nigerians decry DanCem, BUACem, others for abnormal profits

Business

Experts blame economic crisis for worsening scourge of fake drugs

Business

Ndigbo task South East Development Commission on rapid growth

Business

Transcorp Group Records Outstanding Growth in 2024, Revenue Surges by 107%

Business

Gig economy: Nigerians  adjust to new telecom reality amidst uncertainty

Education in Nigeria

Ogun govt commends Tinubu as FG adopts TASUED as federal university

Business

UBA accelerates gender inclusion with 58% female representation in fresh GMAP intake

Business

ACAMB Pays Tribute on transition of its founding President, Mallam Kabir Dangogo

Business

Ogun Assembly seeks exemption for first-line respondents from toll fees 

Business

NNPC halts naira-for-crude deal for Dangote, other local refiners amid competition

Published

8 seconds ago

on

NNPC halts naira-for-crude deal for Dangote, other local refiners amid competition

State oil company, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has halted the naira-for-crude oil swap deal with Dangote Refinery and other domestic refiners, amid rising competition between the state oil firm and private sector players, particularly Dangote.

The naira-for-crude arrangement, introduced on October 1 2024, allowed local refiners to purchase crude oil in naira instead of dollars.

It was designed to support domestic refining capacity, reduce reliance on imported petroleum products, and stabilize the local currency by easing pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

The decision, which took immediate effect, has sparked discussions about its implications for Nigeria’s energy sector and the broader economy.

The termination of the agreement means that Nigerian refineries, including the much-anticipated Dangote facility, will now have to source crude oil from international suppliers, paying in dollars instead of naira, which could increase operational costs.

Reports say the NNPC informed local refiners that it has already committed its crude oil production to forward contracts, leaving no supply available for domestic refineries.

This is despite reports that Nigeria’s crude output has increased since the deal first began.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (205) #Boko Haram (133) #UBA (167) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (324) Alex Otti (509) Aliko Dangote (87) Atiku Abubakar (294) Babajide Sanwo-olu (172) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (818) Buhari (145) CBN (506) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (133) Dapo Abiodun (141) dollar (137) EFCC (137) Fidelity Bank (99) FirstBank (102) Fulani herdsmen (111) Gboyega Oyetola (351) Godwin Emefiele (242) GTBank (181) INEC (98) IPOB (121) Labour Party (136) Muhammadu Buhari (233) naira (162) NGX (125) Nigeria (125) Nnamdi Kanu (155) NNPC (191) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (255) Olusegun Obasanjo (121) Osun State (142) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (172) Peter Obi (573) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (88) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (231)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement