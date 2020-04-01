Apapa port

Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency , NIMASA, has barred international vessels without thermal facilities from calling at Nigerian ports.

A thermal screening is a process of detecting radiation. The amount of radiation emitted by an object increases with temperature; therefore, thermography allows one to see variations in temperature.

If someone has a fever, thermal screening will detect them and they can further be tested for coronavirus.

The Director-General, NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, who unveiled the directive along with other guidelines for vessels visiting Nigeria, said the measures were needed to mitigate the spread of the virus, especially through shipping activities.

