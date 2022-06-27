Nigeria's fuel subsidy hits N2.84trn in 17 months

Latest data on subsidy by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, showed that subsidy in May 2022 rose by 99.2 percent to N227.72 billion compared to N114.34 billion recorded in May 2021.

Petrol subsidy grew by 190.62 percent in the first five months of 2022 to hit N1.274 trillion compared to N438.36 billion recorded over corresponding period last year.

With the latest figure, the total amount paid for petrol subsidy in the past 17 months (N1.5 trillion in 2021) has risen to N2.84 trillion.

Also the N503.31 billion incurred in April 2022 was 398 percent higher than N126.29 billion recorded over a similar period in 2021. In March 2022 subsidy of N152 billion was also 35.7 percent higher than N111.96 billion recorded in March 2021, Vanguard reported.

Petrol subsidy for February 2022 grew by 318.8 percent to N253 billion when compared to N60.4 billion recorded in February 2021. While the figure for January 2022 was N143.72 billion, 466 percent hike from N25.37 billion recorded in January 2021.

The Federal Government had earlier in the year received approval from the National Assembly to spend N4 trillion on petrol subsidy in 2022.

NNPC, which carries petrol subsidy as value shortfall in its books, reported to the Federation Account Allocation Committee meeting for the month of June 2022.

“The Value Shortfall on the importation of PMS recovered from May 2022 proceeds is N327,065,907,048.06 while the outstanding balance carried forward is N617 billion”‘ NNPC said.

“The estimated Value Shortfall of N845,152863,012.97bn (consisting of arrears of N617bn plus estimated May 2022 Value Short Fall of N227,721,200,478.23) is to be recovered from June 2022 proceed due for sharing at the July 2022 FAAC Meeting”.