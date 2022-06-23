Nigerian govt lifts ban on international basketball competitions

The federal government of Nigeria lifted a ban it slammed on the country’s basketball teams from participating in all international competitions.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Ismaila Abubakar, disclosed this at press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Abubakar said the decision is based on a letter of appeal from the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), signed by Mr Musa Kida.

According to him, the intervention by concerned stakeholders, former Nigerian international basketball players and well-meaning Nigerians to seek solutions to the issues triggered the decision.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had in May approved the withdrawal of Nigeria from all international basketball competitions.

Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, who confirmed the development had said the suspension will last for two years.

He had said the development would allow the government to concentrate on efforts to revamp the sport.

The decision had led to FIBA suspending Nigeria’s female basketball team, D’Tigress from participating in this year’s female basketball world cup.