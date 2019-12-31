Nigerian equity market gains on last trading day, posts -14.60% loss for 2019

The Nigeria equity market closed the last trading session of 2019 in the positive territory, gaining 0.87 per cent on the back of investors take positions.

The bourse, however, posted a -14.60 per cent lost for the year as a lot of portfolio investors took to flight due to the country’s slow economic growth.

Meanwhile, the All-Share Index (ASI) was up 232.73 absolute points, representing 0.87 per cent growth to close at 26,842.07points, also, Market Capitalization gained N112.36 billion, increasing 0.87% to close at N12.96 trillion.

Seplat, Vitafoam and Mansard gained 10 per cent to top the 24 advancers list, while Cutix shed -8.28 per cent to emerge the top loser among 11 others.

The volume of stocks investors exchanged was up by 175.22 per cent from 382.807 million to 1053.570 million, while the total value of units traded dipped 23.52 per cent from ₦7.186 billion to ₦5.496 billion in 2,445 deals.

The Financial Services sector led the activity chart with 194.571 million shares exchanged for ₦1.835 billion. Industrial Goods followed with 30.447 million shares traded for ₦2.574 billion, while Conglomerates, Consumer Goods, ICT sectors followed in that order on the activity chart.

Omomorbnk, Access Bank, UBA, Zenith Bank and Dangote Cement were the most active stocks by volume.

Dangote Cement, Zenith Bank and Access Bank were the most active in terms of value.