Nigeria to send first civilian to Space
Nigeria’s Federal Government of Nigeria says it is set to send the first citizen to space.
The Director General, National Space Research and Development Agency, Dr Mathew Adepoju disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.
The government signed the Memorandum of Understanding in a collaboration between NASRDA and The Space Exploration and Research Agency.
According to Adepoju, “This collaboration, which is coming to the country, marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s 25th anniversary of Space Exploration journey and opens new opportunities for scientific research and technological advancement.”
Details subsequently…
