Connect with us

Business

Nigeria to send first civilian to Space
Advertisement

Business

Lagos govt injects N1bn to science, research to boost development

Business

Nigerian govt offers additional 17 oil blocks for bidding

Business

Alleged $72m diversion: Reps summon NNPC, Agip, others

Business

Ecobank reaffirms commitment to help Adire industry leverage AfCFTA

Business

Caverton declares N12.75bn loss in FY 2023

Business

NNPC discontinues court action against Seplat acquisition of Mobil Producing 

Business

Shareholders of TotalEnergies Marketing approve N8.49bn dividend

Business

Airtel enhances intra Africa connectivity, launches submarine cable

Business

Tinubu to submit supplementary budget to Senate July

Business

Nigeria to send first civilian to Space

Published

7 hours ago

on

Nigeria to send first civilian to Space

Nigeria’s Federal Government of Nigeria says it is set to send the first citizen to space.

The Director General, National Space Research and Development Agency, Dr Mathew Adepoju disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

The government signed the Memorandum of Understanding in a collaboration between NASRDA and The Space Exploration and Research Agency.

News continues after this Advertisement

According to Adepoju, “This collaboration, which is coming to the country, marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s 25th anniversary of Space Exploration journey and opens new opportunities for scientific research and technological advancement.”

Details subsequently…

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *