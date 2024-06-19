Lagos govt injects N1bn to science, research to boost development

The Lagos State Government has injected N1billion to the Lagos State Science, Research & Innovation Council (LASRIC) to boost development in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this at the inauguration of the newly constituted Lagos State Science, Research & Innovation Council at the Lagos House in Ikeja, Lagos, recently.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Kadiri Hamzat, outlined six key areas of focus for the reconstituted LASRIC, which included promoting an environment conducive to innovation through increased funding, strategic collaborations, capacity-building initiatives, and a resolute focus on locally relevant solutions, among others.

News continues after this Advertisement

He also challenged academics in the council to leverage LASRIC to better focus and translate their students’ research and theses into entrepreneurial innovations with global impact.

“Over the past four years, LASRIC has created over 500 jobs by supporting innovative startups, aided over 70 research and development initiatives, and increased innovation activity within the state by over 250 per cent”.

News continues after this Advertisement