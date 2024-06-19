Connect with us

Business

Lagos govt injects N1bn to science, research to boost development
Advertisement

Business

Nigeria to send first civilian to Space

Business

Nigerian govt offers additional 17 oil blocks for bidding

Business

Alleged $72m diversion: Reps summon NNPC, Agip, others

Business

Ecobank reaffirms commitment to help Adire industry leverage AfCFTA

Business

Caverton declares N12.75bn loss in FY 2023

Business

NNPC discontinues court action against Seplat acquisition of Mobil Producing 

Business

Shareholders of TotalEnergies Marketing approve N8.49bn dividend

Business

Airtel enhances intra Africa connectivity, launches submarine cable

Business

Tinubu to submit supplementary budget to Senate July

Business

Lagos govt injects N1bn to science, research to boost development

Published

10 hours ago

on

Lagos govt injects N1bn to science, research to boost development

The Lagos State Government has injected N1billion to the Lagos State Science, Research & Innovation Council (LASRIC) to boost development in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this at the inauguration of the newly constituted Lagos State Science, Research & Innovation Council at the Lagos House in Ikeja, Lagos, recently.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Kadiri Hamzat, outlined six key areas of focus for the reconstituted LASRIC, which included promoting an environment conducive to innovation through increased funding, strategic collaborations, capacity-building initiatives, and a resolute focus on locally relevant solutions, among others.

News continues after this Advertisement

He also challenged academics in the council to leverage LASRIC to better focus and translate their students’ research and theses into entrepreneurial innovations with global impact.

“Over the past four years, LASRIC has created over 500 jobs by supporting innovative startups, aided over 70 research and development initiatives, and increased innovation activity within the state by over 250 per cent”.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *