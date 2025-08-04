Nigeria  can’t  be virile, prosperous without tribal, religious considerations – Chief Niyi Akintola.

Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN) is a foremost legal luminary in Nigeria, who described himself as a core Progressive and an ardent Chief Bola Ige’s disciple.

He was a former Deputy Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly and had ventured to be governor of Oyo State but lost at the primaries.

In this interview with Olusesan Laoye he described the present day politicians as those without ideology, noting that the tax reforms and economic policies of President Bola Tinubu are positive. He argued that only restructuring can make Nigeria a virile, strong, and prosperous country, while declaring that he would no longer contest any elective positions.

Excerpts:

Some notable politicians in your party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and others formed a coalition that join the African Democratic Congress, ADC; what is your reaction and how far do you think they can go, especially, in 2027?

I am not God. It is only God that can determine how far they would go. Their faith is in the hands of God.

This now brings us to the proposal sometimes ago by some people calling for a legislation to prevent, especially, members of the National Assembly, and the governors from leaving the party where they were elected to another political party; what is your opinion on this?

That will be undemocratic because in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria you have the right to freedom of association. If you are stopping people from moving to another party of their choice, you are tampering with their freedom of association.

Let us now look at the issue of people moving from the PDP to APC; what does that portend for APC and democracy in Nigeria?

I would not say so because political party is like the military barrack, soldiers go, soldiers come but the barrack remains. There is nothing wrong if they think that is what they want, but here in Nigeria, people don’t stand on principle. For the Progressives, we don’t need to be in power. If you know the trajectory of the Progressives, we don’t care. These days politicians have turned political parties to all comers affairs. In those days, as young as i was as a politician, what I met on ground when I contested election as member of Oyo State House of Assembly, and became the Deputy Speaker, our principle was anchored on the principle of our leader, Chief Bola Ige. I was an Ige boy and I am still his boy till tomorrow. I still hold so dearly to the principles elucidated by Chief Bola Ige.

You see, you don’t need to be in power to be in Progressives. In the progressives, we stick to principles, we have ideology. But these days no ideology and no principle again. In the Progressives camp when i joined SDP in those days, up till the time I joined Alliance for Democracy, AD, you just don’t come to our party without being screened. Our party was not for anybody.

Not a party where anybody can just come. Before you join, we must know your antecedents, where you are coming from, what you do for a living. It is the conservatives that brought about all comers affairs to the Nigerian politics. It doesn’t used to be like this. For the mere fact that you have a principle that is enough for you to stick to. But, unfortunately, these days, things are being turned upside down.

What is the implications of people with different orientations coming together as we have now, and how does it affect the future of our democracy?

As we all know, the ADC is an association of birds of different feathers. These are people coming together with different backgrounds, without common ideology. The only goal they have for now, is just to snatch power. Their ganging up is not against Tinubu per-say. Tinubu is just one person, an individual in the APC. These were once henchmen of APC. Some of them have been useful, and valuable to the party. Some of them have community and electoral value, but majority of them don’t. Like our former National chairman, Chief Odigie Oyegun, i don’t know which local government he can control in Edo State today. They are just building named and it does not mean that those who are ganging up or decamping will upset the apple cart. It doesn’t work that way.

You will recollect that when former president Jonathan was there, a similar thing was done. People were decamping and many governors were pledging their supports but when the chips were down, they were no where to be found. Only God knows tomorrow. Nobody can predict what will happen the next day.

What is your reaction about President Tinubu’s policy generally and, especially the tax reforms, which people complained about?

On the tax reforms, i think the noise has died down, things are moving on and i think people have accepted it.

Generally, his reforms are fantastic even the tax reforms you talk about, is also fantastic. You know they say Nigerian elites don’t like to pay tax but now the reform has streamlined everything and there will be no more double taxation. It is a good development and a welcome one.

Again you had wanted to be the governor of Oyo State. What is your next move politically as people have started showing interest in elective positions?

Well, everything is in the hands of God. I for one, i am no longer interested in elective office. I am not contesting for any position. I will not again. At 66 I think it is high time for people like us to quit the stage for the younger ones. When I was the Deputy Speaker in the Oyo State House of Assembly, some of those in the game now have not started primary school. So, no more elective office for me. I have had enough.

With what you have just said now, we want to know if you are still a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC)?

Of course, I can’t go to any other party.

Some people in your party are complaining about your loyalty to the party, saying you are too close to Governor Seyi Makinde, and singing his praises. . What do you have to say to this?

Many of the people who are saying that are either politically illiterate, or they don’t read, or they don’t know what they are saying. I can say they are not Progressives. They don’t know what it takes to be Progressives. Our current political leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has shown us the way. He has developed a new template in politics. The template and a new theory is developing now, which is called relationship developmental politics, as against the kind of politics, which those complaining are used to, which is called appointment politics. What they are looking for are appointments.

In relationship developmental politics you build relationships across party lines. Only a stupid and foolish politician would not have friends across political lines.

Today I can mention more than three governors, who are not in APC and very close to Asiwaju. Asiwaju has successfully built strong relationships with them and they have keyed into his philosophy of developmental politics. Amongst them is Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State. He is not of APC but today he has been the one championing the course of Asiwaju, explaining to people about his economic and political policies. He is far better than some of those, who call themselves APC governors.

So is governor Mbah of of Enugu. So is governor Alex Otti of Abia State, so is governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. I Wouldn’t know whether you heard the speech of Mr. President when he sent his vice to commission the road from Ogbomoso to Iseyin in Oyo State. Many of these people don’t read. If somebody is doing well see what you can gain from him.

Like the governor of Enugu and Anambra said, they praised Asiwaju that he is doing very well. They said that they are in different political party, but they will not abandon him. They believe so much in his philosophy and his way of thinking and his political theory of relationship developmental politics. It is a new development in politics, which many of these critics never heard about. They are not watching their leader, his body language and, of course, his lips.

I am an Ige boy. I learnt a lot from Chief Bola Ige. He taught us relationships developmental politics.

We would like you to assess the economic policies of this present government at the center?

It is fantastic, so far so good. You see if you want to make an omelette, you have to first break an egg. It does not matter that the egg belongs to a particular hen. The most important thing is to make an omelette out of it. We know the trajectory of the Nigerian economy, where we are coming from.

Like the late President Muhammadu Buhari was reported to have said, fixing Nigeria is not a tea part and not easy. Before President Tinubu came on board, our economy had been run aground and we have been doing what is called trade by batter to use common man’s language. We have been using our crude oil, which is the main make product of our economy, to exchange for projects, which made so much debts to piled up. Asiwaju came and he inherited this. What many were afraid of doing and kept promising they would remove fuel subsidy, which they failed to do. Asiwaju took a bold step and remove it.

I can’t understand what the hullabaloo is all about. Today, the Local Governments can boast of more money in their pockets than before. Why are people crying?. The economy of Nigeria was such in a sorry state by the time Asiwaju came on board and something has to give. So he went for the jugular of the petroleum products.

With the demise of the 43rd Olubadan Oba Olakulehin a new Olubadan designate Oba Rashidi Lajoda would soon mount the throne. What do you think the people of Ibadan and Oyo State should expect from him?

Ibadan people should expect pragmatic administration from Oba Ladoja with his local intelligence. He has seen it all. He had been a Senator, governor, businessman, industrialist and farmer, as such, he would use his wealth of experience to benefit the people.

President Tinubu has always been one of the advocates of restructuring; don’t you think he should have the courage to do it now that he is in power?

The mantra of an average Yoruba man is restructuring. It has been in our lexicon for a very long time. Chief Awolowo had said that an average Yoruba man is a federalist. We never believed in one section lording itself over the others.

We have this particular ethos, the principle of “Omoluabi.” God had used Baba Awolowo to give us an head start. What do I mean by head start? What I mean is that with the free education he introduce in 1954, there is no Yoruba man or woman, who is 60 years down or below that is not lettered, no matter what they do, even if they are farmers, drivers or selling Akara, who is not able to read and write. That has placed us 200 years ahead of some other parts of the country. That is the truth. Whether you believe it or not, that is the truth. Even when they introduced JAMB, which one of our uncles, Uncle Tola Adeniyi called “Ijamba Foriti.” That has not prevented an average Yoruba person from sending his or her children to school, even if it means selling what he has. You don’t need to plead to him or her before educating his or her children.

See the numbers of Almajiris and out of schools children we have in the Northern parts of the country. Here in the South West, our major industry is education and that has stood us in good stead. No matter the divide of politics you are, either progressives or conservatives, our common goal is Education. There is no government that would come around that will shy away from the fact that our major industry, is education.

Anybody, who educate the people liberates the minds and when you liberate the minds of the people you set them free and you give them road to development. My advice would be along that line.

Do you mean that you totally support restructuring?

It is restructuring that would bring about education and it is education that will bring about restructuring.

You see Nigeria is the only country I know in the world that has this kind of federalism. It does not work that way. We are not one. Nigeria is not a nation, it is a country of many nationalities.We must get this into our heads and that it why some of the things we do are not right because we are trying to use wrong approach to achieve our main goal. Our main goal is a virile, strong and prosperous Nigeria and we can’t achieve that if we don’t take into consideration, the tribal and religious connotations that we have. It will not work.

Anything you are doing in a democratic setting, especially in a federation that fails to take into account the sociological and cultural beliefs of the people will not fly. That is the bottom line. Let us go through restructuring, let us go through proper federalism, all these things will be taken care of.