New tax laws to commence January 2026 - Adedeji
Published

10 seconds ago

on

The Executive Chairman of the National Revenue Service (formerly the Federal Inland Revenue Service), Zacch Adedeji, has announced that the newly signed tax reform laws will officially take effect from January 1, 2026.

Speaking to State House correspondents in Abuja on Thursday, Adedeji said the implementation timeline was deliberately designed to allow for adequate planning, stakeholder sensitisation, and alignment with Nigeria’s fiscal calendar.

“Globally, tax reforms of this magnitude require time to be effectively understood and implemented by all parties involved — including taxpayers, regulators, and industry operators,” Adedeji noted. “Thanks to the foresight of the National Assembly and the approval of Mr. President, the effective date has been fixed for January 1, 2026, by the special grace of God.”

He explained that launching the new tax laws at the beginning of a calendar year was not only practical but consistent with international best practices. “It is always better to commence such significant policy changes at the start of a fiscal year,” he said. “Introducing them mid-year would create complications in administration, compliance, and financial planning.”

The revenue chief also highlighted that the six-month window before the implementation date would be used to educate the public, train enforcement agencies, and ensure that all systems — including digital infrastructure and legal frameworks — are properly aligned for a smooth transition.

“These reforms are designed to strengthen our tax system, improve compliance, and ensure fairness in revenue collection. Starting in January gives us the time needed to harmonise our processes and align with national budgeting frameworks,” he added.

The new tax legislation is part of a broader fiscal reform agenda being pursued by the Tinubu administration to boost government revenue, close loopholes, and create a more efficient and transparent tax regime.

 

Obinna Ezugwu.

