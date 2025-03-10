Connect with us

Ndigbo task South East Development Commission on rapid growth
NNPC halts naira-for-crude deal for Dangote, other local refiners amid competition

Thriving in crisis: Nigerians decry DanCem, BUACem, others for abnormal profits

Experts blame economic crisis for worsening scourge of fake drugs

Transcorp Group Records Outstanding Growth in 2024, Revenue Surges by 107%

Gig economy: Nigerians  adjust to new telecom reality amidst uncertainty

Ogun govt commends Tinubu as FG adopts TASUED as federal university

UBA accelerates gender inclusion with 58% female representation in fresh GMAP intake

ACAMB Pays Tribute on transition of its founding President, Mallam Kabir Dangogo

Ogun Assembly seeks exemption for first-line respondents from toll fees 

Ndigbo have called on the newly established South East Development Commission (SEDC) to ensure rapid growth across the region as soon as possible.

Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, recently commended President Bola Tinubu for signing the SEDC into law and urged its leadership, headed by Chief Emeka Nwogu, to act swiftly.

Kalu stated, “Let me, once again, commend our able president, Sen Bola Tinubu, for his display of concern in signing the South East Development Commission into law. It is now left for the leadership of SEDC, led by my friend Nwogu, to hit the ground running. The commission must operate according to the established rules and regulations. I also appeal to our people for their maximum cooperation to help the commission achieve its goals.”

However, commentator and newspaper columnist Dr Afam Echi expressed skepticism about the commission’s potential to make a meaningful impact.

He remarked, “Establishing the SEDC is one thing; living up to expectations is another. The APC-led government has yet to complete any initiatives since 2015, other than some building projects. They have promised to end insecurity, but the situation has only worsened. The same government has failed to make headway on fixing refineries and addressing power supply issues. It has been ten years, and power remains irregular.”

Conversely, public affairs analyst Prince Clinton Uba underscored the importance of supporting the newly established SEDC. He described Nwogu as diligent and committed to transparency and integrity. Uba stated, “I believe the SEDC deserves support from all well-meaning Igbo people. Chief Emeka Nwogu is a man of character and integrity who works discreetly behind the scenes. I am confident he will excel.”

Recently, the South East celebrated the approval of a substantial sum of Two Hundred Fifty Billion Naira (N250b) by the House of Representatives for the commission’s activities. Echi suggested that the commission should prioritize rehabilitating dilapidated federal roads in the region, asserting that improved infrastructure would boost commercial, agricultural, and industrial activities.

Yet, he reiterated his doubts about the APC’s reliability, noting, “If the commission uses the allocated funds judiciously, it could significantly contribute to stabilizing the South East. I hope they succeed in disproving people like me.”

It’s worth mentioning that the SEDC faced numerous challenges before its recent approval by the current Federal Government.

