Pressure continued to mount on the naira as it weakened 0.44 per cent to N460 against the dollar at the parallel foreign exchange market on Tuesday, from N458/$1.

The Naira at the official window closed unchanged at 361.00/$1, against the previous day’s position.

The Investors and Exporters (I&E) FX window opened at N389.75, traded high at N389.75 and eventually closed at N386.63, representing a 0.16 per cent appreciation against previous day’s closing position.
A total of $38.12 million was transacted through the I&E window.

