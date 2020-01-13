Naira strengthens 0.03% to $/N362.48 at Investors’ Forex Window

The Naira has continued to appreciate against the Investors and Exporters (I&E) foreign exchange window, strengthening 0.03 per cent to N362.48 to a Dollar on Monday.

The I&E forex window opened at N362.28, traded high at N365.00 and eventually closed at N362.48, representing a 0.03 per cent appreciation as against Friday’s position.

Investors exchanged a total of $766.00 million through the Investors’ forex window.

At the parallel and official markets, Naira closed flat a t ₦360/USD and ₦306.95/USD respectively, the Naira at the official window closed unchanged at 306.95/$1 against last Friday’s position.