Naira depreciates 0.07% to N360.40 at Investors Forex Window

The Naira depreciated by 0.07 per cent to N360.40 against the Dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) foreign exchange on Wednesday.

At the I&E Forex Window the Dollar opened at N360.38, traded high at N361.25 and eventually closed at N360.40, representing a 0.07 per cent dip against yesterday’s closing position.

Investors exchanged a total of $277.11 million through the I&E window on Wednesday.

The cash and transfer rates at the parallel market remained unchanged at N357.80/$ and N364.00/$ respectively.

The Dollar remained unchanged at the inter-bank rate remain at N306.90.

