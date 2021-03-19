MTN Nigeria says it has launched a unified customer engagement platform, EnGauge, designed to help small and medium enterprise business owners administer transactions with customers, potentially increasing their productivity significantly.

The Telecom firm which disclosed this in a statement on Thursday said the app, developed in partnership with Ajua, an African start-up, offers innovative customer management solutions.

“With MTN EnGauge, entrepreneurs can securely receive payment, track transactions with each of their customers and glean valuable insights to serve them better based on their preferences and buying behaviour,” the statement said.

Chief Enterprise Business Officer, MTN Nigeria, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, added that is was the ideal platform for business owners and entrepreneurs to thrive in the ‘new normal’.

“Entrepreneurs have had to re-organise their core business models through backward and forward integration to maintain relevance. The EnGauge mobile application helps make this possible and seamless,” she said.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ajua, Kenfield Griffith, said the app would help solve challenges SMEs experience, from digitally engaging their customers to cash management.

“With MTN as a partner and their reach across the continent, we believe MTN EnGauge will have a positive and impactful trajectory, driving transformational business growth for SMEs,” he added.

The telco added that the solution was downloadable on the Google Play store and only available on the MTN network