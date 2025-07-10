Connect with us

Headline Headlines Top Stories

More trouble for Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as Senate removes her as committee chairman
Advertisement

Economy Energy Energy Headline Headlines Home Latest

Dangote Refinery to process 100% Nigerian crude by December 2025

Headline Headlines Home Latest

90% of bandits terrorising Katsina live with us - Gov. Radda

Headline Headlines Home Nation

Killings, abductions in South-East perpetrated by Igbo criminals, not Fulani herdsmen — Gov. Soludo

Economy Headline Headlines

Experts urge adoption of digital tools to strengthen Nigeria’s compliance culture at Senate workshop

Business Economy Headline Headlines

We'll support Moniepoint to enhance Nigeria-UK trade and investment partnerships - British Envoy

Business Headline Headlines Latest Technology

We'll boost Nigeria’s film industry’s creativity, commercial viability through AI – Plotweaver founder

Headline Headlines

FULL TEXT: TINUBU DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY IN RIVERS

Energy Headline Headlines

NNPC denies ending naira-for-crude deal

Business Economy Headline Headlines Money Market

Moniepoint is a true Nigerian success story, says Amb. Tuggar, Foreign Affairs Minister

Headline

More trouble for Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as Senate removes her as committee chairman

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Senate sets conditions for Natasha’s return following court judgement

The Senate has removed Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as the Chairman of the Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

In her place, the upper chamber of the National Assembly named Senator Aniekan Bassey as the new chairman of the committee.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the appointment during Thursday’s plenary, confirming Bassey’s replacement of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who is currently on suspension.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was reassigned to the Diaspora and NGOs Committee in February after she was removed as the chair of the Senate Committee on Local Content during a minor reshuffle.

Bassey is the senator representing Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District.

Although no reason was given for her removal on Thursday, the change is believed to be connected to her unresolved suspension.

It would be recalled that Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court had ordered her reinstatement and directed her to tender an apology to the Senate.

However, the Senate insisted it had not received a certified true copy of the court judgment.

The embattled lawmaker, who represents Kogi Central, has yet to resume her legislative duties despite the recent court ruling that voided her suspension.

Advertisement

In a televised interview on Tuesday, she said she was awaiting the Certified True Copy of the judgment before officially returning to plenary, citing legal advice and respect for institutional process.

Although the Federal High Court described her suspension as “excessive and unconstitutional”, a legal opinion dated July 5 and attributed to the Senate’s counsel, Paul Daudu (SAN), argued that the ruling lacked any binding directive to enforce her reinstatement.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, one of only three female senators in the current assembly, said the continued delay in allowing her return was not only a denial of her mandate but also a blow to democratic representation.

“By keeping me out of the chambers, the Senate is not just silencing Kogi Central—it’s denying Nigerian women and children representation. We are only three female senators now, down from eight”, she lamented.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (142) #UBA (171) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (359) Alex Otti (565) Aliko Dangote (101) Atiku Abubakar (328) Babajide Sanwo-olu (186) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (926) Buhari (145) CBN (514) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (135) Dapo Abiodun (175) dollar (137) EFCC (139) Fidelity Bank (104) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (357) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (102) IPOB (124) Labour Party (139) Muhammadu Buhari (240) naira (162) NGX (126) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (160) NNPC (194) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (287) Olusegun Obasanjo (125) Osun State (142) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (177) Peter Obi (621) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (95) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (239)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement